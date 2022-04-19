Rangers activate Jon Gray from IL, DFA Greg Holland

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers activated right-handed pitcher Jon Gray from the injured list ahead of his start Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Texas also designated right-hander Greg Holland for assignment in a corresponding move.

Gray joined the Rangers after spending his first seven major league seasons with the Colorado Rockies. In his debut start for the team April 8, he went four innings and allowed three runs and three hits while dealing with a blister on his right middle finger. He did not factor into the decision in a 10-8 loss to Toronto.

Gray was moved to the 10-day IL due to his blister and activated Tuesday, the first day he was eligible to return.

Holland has made five appearances out of the bullpen in 2022, his first season with Texas. He is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, giving up three home runs and striking out five batters in 4 2/3 innings.

The 36-year-old has a 30-28 career record and a 3.14 ERA in 556 career games with the Kansas City Royals (2010-2015, 2020-21), Rockies (2017), St. Louis Cardinals (2018), Washington Nationals (2018), Arizona Diamondbacks (2019) and Rangers. He made Texas’ Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee to spring training.

–Field Level Media