Texas Rangers acquire pitcher Drew Strotman off waivers from Twins

The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander Drew Strotman off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The Rangers transferred infielder/outfielder Brad Miller (hip strain) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

Strotman, 26, has spent the entire season at Triple-A St. Paul, where he went 3-2 with a 6.44 ERA in 39 appearances out of the bullpen.

A fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017, Strotman was traded to Minnesota in July 2021 and has yet to make his major league debut.

