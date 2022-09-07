Randal Grichuk’s two homers lead Rockies’ rally vs. Brewers

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Randal Grichuk hit two homers, including a three-run, walk-off shot in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7 on Tuesday in Denver.

Elehuris Montero and Yonathan Daza homered and had two hits each while Alan Trejo added three hits for Colorado (58-79). Daniel Bard (4-4) pitched two innings and got the win despite giving up a run in the top of the 10th.

Christian Yelich homered and singled, Hunter Renfroe also went deep and Willy Adames had three hits and two RBIs for the Brewers. Milwaukee (71-64) lost for the fourth time in six games.

Adames led off the top of the 10th with a double off to score automatic runner Yelich from second, but the Rockies rallied.

Daza doubled to drive in automatic runner Ryan McMahon before C.J. Cron was intentionally walked. One out later, Grichuk crushed his 15th homer of the season, a blast to left field off Taylor Rogers (3-7).

Yelich led off the game with his 12th homer, a 499-foot shot into the third deck in right field. It was the longest homer in the majors this year and the second-longest homer ever at Coors Field.

Giancarlo Stanton has the record for the longest home run in ballpark history at 504 feet set Aug. 6, 2016, when he was with the Miami Marlins.

Adames walked and Renfroe homered, his 25th, to put the Brewers ahead 3-0 just four batters into the contest.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff allowed one run on two hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Montero hit a solo shot in the third, but the Brewers went ahead 5-1 on Omar Narvaez’s two-run double in the fourth.

The visitors added another run in the seventh on a two-out RBI double by Adames that drove in Garrett Mitchell.

Woodruff left with a 3-1 lead, but the Brewers’ bullpen gave it back in the eighth.

Montero led off with a double off Luis Perdomo and scored on Trejo’s single. Ryan McMahon singled to put runners on the corners, and Daza homered to dead center to make it a one-run game. It was his second long ball of the season.

Peter Strzelecki replaced Perdomo, got two outs, then gave up a tying homer to Grichuk.

–Field Level Media