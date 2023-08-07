Rams to bring back S John Johnson III

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Safety John Johnson III agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson signed a $33.75 million deal with the Browns in 2021 and had 162 tackles with four interceptions in two seasons in Cleveland.

Terms of the deal with the Rams weren’t immediately available.

His base salary with Cleveland was scheduled to more than double from 2022 to ’23, from $4 million to $8.75 million, and he was released in February in a cost-cutting move.

A third-round pick of the Rams in 2017, Johnson had two of his three career 100-tackle seasons with Los Angeles.

Johnson started all 17 games in 2022 with 101 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.

–Field Level Media