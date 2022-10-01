Rams to be short two on offensive line vs. 49ers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams will be without center Brian Allen for a third consecutive game on Monday night, while offensive lineman David Edwards also will be out for the road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cornerbacks David Long Jr. and Cobie Durant will not play either, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Allen (knee) last played in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills. Edwards (concussion) will be missing his first game in four seasons with the Rams after starting all 17 regular-season games last season as well as all four in the team’s run to the Super Bowl.

Allen, 26, started 16 games for the Rams last season as well as all four playoff games. In his fifth season out of Michigan State, Allen has started 26 of the 39 regular-season games he has played.

Edwards, 25, has started in 44 of his 52 games with the Rams since he was drafted in the fifth round in 2019 out of Wisconsin.

Long, 24, also missed the Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals with a groin injury and has started in six of his 42 games over four seasons.

Durant, 24, has a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the Arizona game. The rookie out of South Carolina State has seen limited action in the secondary and on special teams in two games this season.

–Field Level Media