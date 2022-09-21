Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins suspended 3 games

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams backup tight end Brycen Hopkins has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Hopkins, who backs up Tyler Higbee, played just four offensive snaps in each of the Rams’ first two games this season. He does not have a target.

In fact, Hopkins has just one career reception for nine yards in 12 NFL games. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Rams.

He’s the son of former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brad Hopkins.

–Field Level Media