Rams QB Matthew Stafford ruled out for Week 12

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks after he was returned to concussion protocol.

Stafford, 34, originally was placed in concussion protocol after a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 6 and ended up missing a 27-17 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13.

The 14-year veteran, who guided the Rams to the Super Bowl title last season, returned to the field last week but left early in a 27-20 road defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

Changes and injury issues on the offensive line have led to Los Angeles’ disappointing 3-7 record this season. Stafford has passed for 2,087 yards in nine games with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has been sacked 29 times, one less than he was sacked in 17 games last season.

The Rams started John Wolford in the defeat to the Cardinals, but he struggled by going 24 of 36 for 212 yards and one TD with one interception. Wolford was not active last week with a neck injury.

Undrafted quarterback Bryce Perkins is expected to make his first NFL start in the Rams’ road game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Perkins, 25, is 6 of 11 for 61 yards in two appearances this season.

Perkins threw for 3,530 yards with 22 TDs and 12 interceptions as a senior at Virginia in 2019.

