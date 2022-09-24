fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 24, 2022

Los Angeles Rams place receiver Van Jefferson (knee) on IR

Sportsnaut
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) stretches for a pass before it lands incomplete under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field.Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams
Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Rams placed wide receiver Van Jefferson on injured reserve Saturday as his recovery from two offseason surgeries continues.

He already had been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 3 road game against the Arizona Cardinals. The IR stint delays his potential season debut until after the Rams’ Week 7 bye week.

Jefferson, 26, appeared in all 33 games in his first two NFL seasons, including 17 starts in 2021, and caught 69 passes for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns.

His most recent surgery came on Aug. 2 after tweaking his knee injury during training camp. He has not returned to the practice field.

The Rams also signed defensive back Grant Haley to the active roster and activated wide receiver Jacob Harris from the practice squad. Los Angeles signed linebacker Keir Thomas to the practice squad.

–Field Level Media

Share: