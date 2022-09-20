Rams place Tremayne Anchrum, Troy Hill on IR

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams placed offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum and defensive back Troy Hill on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Anchrum suffered a broken ankle Sunday on the first play of his first career NFL start at right guard. The 2020 seventh-round pick was carted off the field, and coach Sean McVay said he was slated to have surgery Monday.

Hill injured his groin Sunday and the Rams opted to place him on IR after he underwent medical testing. The severity of Hill’s injury was not known; he must miss a minimum of four games before being eligible to return from IR.

The veteran Hill was beginning his eighth NFL season and his second stint with the Rams. In 87 games (45 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2015), Rams (2016-20, 2022) and Cleveland Browns (2021), Hill had recorded 276 tackles and eight interceptions, including one in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams also signed guard Oday Aboushi from the practice squad to the active roster, signed defensive end Zach VanValkenburg to the practice squad, terminated long snapper Matt Overton from the practice squad and waived defensive back Daniel Isom with an injury settlement.

–Field Level Media