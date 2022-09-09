fbpx
Published September 9, 2022

Los Angeles Rams lose running back Kyren Williams, center Brian Allen to injuries

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket as Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) defends during a joint practice, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati.Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0064
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams was undergoing surgery on Friday after sustaining a high ankle sprain during Thursday’s season-opening 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Williams will miss six to eight weeks, according to coach Sean McVay. The coach said Williams was hurt on a kickoff return in the first quarter.

McVay said the Rams will look into adding another running back.

Center Brian Allen injured a knee and will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in the knee. Allen will miss two to four weeks.

Also, left tackle Joe Noteboom strained his MCL and is day-to-day. McVay is hopeful Noteboom will be available to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 18.

Long snapper Matthew Orzech (calf) is also day-to-day.

–Field Level Media

