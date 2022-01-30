WATCH: Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp honors Kobe Bryant ahead of NFC Championship Game

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp knows full well the history of championships in Southern California.

Coming off a regular season in which he led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16), Kupp is paying tribute to that championship history.

Heading into SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, Kupp was seen paying homage to late-great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

There’s a ton of significance to this particular pay of respect. It was just earlier this week that the sports world paid homage to Bryant on the two-year anniversary of his tragic death at the young age of 41.

Bryant is an absolute legend in Southern California. He led the Lakers to five NBA championships over the course of one of the greatest careers in NBA history.

As for Cooper Kupp and the Rams, they are looking to make it to their second Super Bowl since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis back in 2016.

