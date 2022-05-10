Rams, Broncos set for Christmas Day in L.A.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are going to California for Christmas.

The Broncos and Los Angeles Rams are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET game on Christmas Day, with CBS and Nickelodeon sharing the simulcast. Previous games on Nickelodeon with a kid-focused theme and broadcast team have drawn high ratings.

Wilson was acquired in March from the Seattle Seahawks and is a longtime division rival of the Rams.

Los Angeles won the Super Bowl in February to cap its first season with Matthew Stafford as starting quarterback.

–Field Level Media