Ramon Urias’ homer propels Orioles past slumping Yankees

Ramon Urias hit a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the sixth inning off Gerrit Cole Monday night, lifting the visiting Baltimore Orioles to a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees, who are on their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Urias snapped a 4-4 tie when he lifted a 95 mph 0-1 fastball into the short porch in right field for his third homer of the season.

Urias’ blast helped the Orioles win for the fourth time in five games following a six-game skid. They also overcame two more homers by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge against them.

Judge hit his major league-leading 16th and 17th homers of the season by connecting for a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run tying shot in the fifth off Jordan Lyles (3-4). It was Judge’s 20th career multi-homer game and gave him 32 career homers against the Orioles.

In between Judge blasts, the Orioles put together a four-run third off Cole (4-1), who allowed a season-high five runs on seven hits in eight innings. Cole struck out 11, walked none and threw 110 pitches.

Urias started the rally with a double down the left field line, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Robinson Chirinos. Following a single and stolen base by Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays ripped a two-run single up the middle for a 3-2 lead and the Orioles took a 4-2 lead on a run-scoring groundout by Ryan Mountcastle.

Jose Trevino also hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who are on their first three-game slide since dropping seven straight last September. Before getting swept in Sunday’s doubleheader to the Chicago White and dropping their second straight to Baltimore, the Yankees had won 24 of 29.

Lyles withstood becoming the latest Baltimore pitcher to allow a homer to Judge and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Lyles lasted into the seventh for the third time this season and threw a season-high 117 pitches.

Lyles was lifted for Felix Bautista after allowing a single to Anthony Rizzo. Bautista walked Judge but ended the seventh by fanning Giancarlo Stanton and also pitched a perfect eighth.

Jorge Lopez notched his fifth save after the Orioles added their final run on a sacrifice fly by Chirinos in the ninth inning.

–Field Level Media