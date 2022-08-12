Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (undisclosed) nearing return

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller told ESPN he should be ready to practice next week.

Waller, 29, has been sidelined since early August with an undisclosed injury.

He will not participate in Sunday’s preseason opener against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Waller caught 55 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games last season.

The 2020 Pro Bowl selection has 270 receptions for 3,184 yards and 16 touchdowns in 65 games (46 starts) for the Baltimore Ravens (2015-16) and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2018-21).

