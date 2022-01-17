Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock after 3 seasons

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock reacts during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After three seasons on the job, Mike Mayock is out as the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team announced the move Monday, just two days after the Raiders fell 26-19 in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future,” the Raiders said in a statement.

A former defensive back with the New York Giants, Mayock, 63, had never worked in an NFL front office until the Raiders hired him during the 2019 offseason — about a year after Jon Gruden returned to coach the team. Mayock had previously worked as a broadcaster for NBC and the NFL Network. He succeeded Reggie McKenzie as the Raiders’ GM.

Gruden resigned last October in the wake of an email scandal, which revealed that he had reportedly used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language dating back to 2010. Rich Bisaccia became the team’s interim head coach and guided the Raiders to a playoff berth.

During Mayock’s tenure as general manager, the Raiders went 25-24.

Mayock’s successor will be tasked with finding the Raiders’ next permanent head coach.

–Field Level Media