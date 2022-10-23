Raiders explode behind Josh Jacobs, beat Texans

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns, and the Las Vegas Raiders stormed back from a sluggish first half to claim a 38-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Jacobs recorded touchdown runs of 4, 7 and 15 yards in the second half for Las Vegas (2-4), which scored on its first and last possessions of the first half before suddenly catching fire following the intermission. In producing touchdowns on three consecutive possessions in the second half, the Raiders amassed 232 yards on 24 plays.

The Texans (1-4-1) forged a 10-10 halftime tie with a pristine effort.

Houston recorded zero penalties and did not commit a turnover prior to the break, and the lone sack of quarterback Davis Mills came on the final play of the second quarter. The Texans were 5-for-7 on third downs in the first half and led 10-3 at the 4:57 mark of the second courtesy of Mills’ 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore and a 55-yard field goal from kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Mills maintained his hot hand in the third quarter, capping a 74-yard drive with his 25-yard scoring strike to Phillip Dorsett at the 3:14 mark of the period to give the Texans a 20-17 lead. But after playing mistake-free football in the first half, three miscues undermined Houston in the fourth quarter.

After Jacobs’ second touchdown lifted the Raiders to a 24-20 lead with 13:32 remaining, Texans left guard Kenyon Green was flagged for a false start on fourth down at the Houston 33. Pushed back five yards by only their second penalty of the game, the Texans then opted to punt.

On the Raiders’ subsequent possession, Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez was whistled for offsides as the Raiders lined up for a fourth-and-1 at the Houston 20. On the ensuing snap following the automatic first down, Jacobs scored and extended the Raiders’ lead to 31-20.

Mills, who passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, then committed the only turnover of the game for Houston when he tossed an interception that Raiders safety Duron Harmon returned 73 yards for a touchdown with 3:26 left to play.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown to Mack Hollins with 25 seconds left in the first half. Rookie Dameon Pierce rushed for 92 yards to lead the Texans.

–Field Level Media