Raiders double up Rams, 34-17

Backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell threw for 144 and 163 yards, respectively, on Saturday night as the Las Vegas Raiders took control late in the second quarter and blew out the Los Angeles Rams 34-17 in Inglewood, Calif.

O’Connell completed 11 of 18 passes for two touchdowns while Hoyer was 12-for-22 after starter Jimmy Garoppolo hit all four of his passes for 39 yards in a brief appearance.

The Raiders broke away from a 10-10 game thanks to Isaiah Pola-Mao’s 50-yard interception return with 1:35 left in the first half. After the Rams went three-and-out, Las Vegas concluded the half with Daniel Carlson’s 30-yard field goal.

O’Connell hit Cam Sims for a 12-yard touchdown just over six minutes into the third quarter, but Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett rushed 4 yards for a score late in the third to get Los Angeles within 27-17.

O’Connell’s 2-yard scoring toss to Kristian Wilkerson with 9:43 left in the game finished the scoring.

Bennett completed 15 of 24 passes for 142 yards and one interception.

Brandon Bolden ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the Raiders, and Carlson’s 46-yard field goal made it 10-0. The Rams tied the game on Tanner Brown’s 25-yard field goal and Jake Hummel’s 21-yard touchdown following a pick in the second quarter.

–Field Level Media