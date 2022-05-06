Raiders’ Dan Ventrelle out as team president

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders president Dan Ventrelle no longer is with the team after a short stay in his new role.

“Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the organization. We will have no further comment at this time,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement posted to Twitter.

After 17 years with the Raiders, Ventrelle was promoted to the position in July to replace Marc Badain, who resigned.

Prior to becoming team president, Ventrelle was the executive vice president and general counsel, and his duties included contract negotiations with coaches and players. His team biography said he “has played a key role in the organization’s most significant milestones, including the move to Las Vegas from Oakland.”

He was in charge of aspects of the move that included the stadium lease agreements, the development and construction agreements for Allegiant Stadium, and the establishment of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority for the team.

This move continues the leadership upheaval for the Raiders.

Badain had been with the Raiders for 30 years when he stepped down as president last July. Head coach Jon Gruden resigned Oct. 11 after leaked emails revealed derogatory comments he made about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, players union chief DeMaurice Smith and various team owners as well as statements categorized as racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

General manager Mike Mayock was fired in January after three seasons.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, both out of the New England Patriots organization, have taken over as head coach and general manager, respectively.

–Field Level Media