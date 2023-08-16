fbpx
Published August 16, 2023

Raiders activate first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson (foot)

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson poses on the red carpet at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders activated rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson from the non-football injury list Wednesday.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has been sidelined since undergoing foot surgery last November.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wilson is clear to start practicing with the Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels confirmed.

“It’s progressing the way we thought it would,” McDaniels said. “So now it’s time to take the next step here and get him on the field and in his pads. Start working toward the ability to be in team drills and all that stuff.”

Wilson, 23, played three seasons at Texas Tech (2020-22) after one season at Texas A&M. He racked up 17 sacks and 122 tackles for loss in 43 games.

