Raheem Morris expected to be hired as NFL head coach in 2023

Raheem Morris will be returning as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator in 2022, staying on Sean McVay‘s as the team looks to defend its Super Bowl title. However, the 45-year-old might not be around Los Angeles a year from now.

The McVay coaching tree is an increasingly popular target for NFL teams looking for their next head coach. In his five seasons with the Rams, four assistants (Kevin O’Connell, Matt LaFleur, Brandon Staley and Zac Taylor) later became head coaches.

When Staley departed for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, McVay replaced him with Morris. While the respected coach took over a defense with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, it also took a step forward late in the year.

With his help, the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and it generated plenty of head-coaching interest in Morris. Interviews didn’t result in him being hired, but one NFL insider is confident that changes a year from now.

In the latest Peter King’s Football Morning in America, the long-time reporter said that a year from now “Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be a head coach.”

King is one of the most tenured NFL writers in the country, with connections inside the league and within front offices.

Raheem Morris record: 21-38

While his record as head coach isn’t especially impressive, context is important. Morris took over a bad roster in 2009 at a time when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t respected around the league. Morris went 10-6 in 2010, but mistakes by former general manager Mark Dominik and an ownership group that didn’t pursue quality talent brought the team down in 2011 (4-12).

He also took that job as a 33-year-old, with only one year of experience as a defensive coordinator. After his firing, he rebuilt his reputation with the Atlanta Falcons (2015-’20) and is now one of the most respected defensive play-callers in the NFL.

If NFL teams remain enamored with McVay’s coordinators, then Morris’ resume and qualifications should make him a strong candidate in 2023.