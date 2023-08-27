Rafael Ortega drives in winning run as Mets clip Angels

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Ortega collected the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon as the New York Mets edged the visiting Los Angeles Angels, 3-2.

The Mets salvaged the finale of the three-game series and ended a four-game losing streak. The Angels moved to 7-17 this month.

Francisco Alvarez was hit by a pitch leading off the ninth against Reynaldo Lopez (2-7). DJ Stewart followed with a single and Mark Vientos walked before Ortega singled to shallow right field.

Adam Ottavino (1-4) threw a perfect ninth for the Mets.

Alvarez laced an RBI infield single in the fourth and Pete Alonso hit a game-tying, run-scoring double in the eighth. Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach had two hits apiece.

Luis Rengifo had two hits, including an eighth-inning homer, for the Angels. Chad Wallach had a run-scoring groundout in the seventh.

The Angels’ Griffin Canning and the Mets’ David Peterson each pitched well in no-decisions. Canning allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine through seven innings. Peterson gave up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings.

Canning didn’t allow a hit until the Mets built their first run in the fourth. Jeff McNeil singled with one out and went to second on Vogelbach’s two-out single. Alvarez followed with an infield single behind second base and McNeil never broke stride as he rounded third. Rengifo, who ranged over to make a sliding stop of the hit, couldn’t uncork an accurate throw from his backside and McNeil scored standing up.

Peterson allowed just one hit in the first six innings — an infield single by Rengifo in the third — before the Angels tied the score in piecemeal fashion in the seventh. Randal Grichuk singled with one out and Hunter Renfroe walked before Mickey Moniak laid down a bunt single to load the bases. Wallach then hit a grounder to a sprawling Alonso, whose only play was to touch first base as Grichuk scored.

Rengifo homered leading off the eighth against Drew Smith but the Mets tied the score in the bottom half, when Francisco Lindor singled with one out, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Alonso’s two-out double.

