Rafael Nadal wins Aussie Open for record 21st Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal penned a fantastic finish to make history at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Nadal, 35, overcame a two-set deficit to upend Daniil Medvedev and earn his men’s record 21st Grand Slam title. The sixth-seeded Spaniard posted a 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory over the second-seeded Russian in a match that lasted 5 hours, 24 minutes in Melbourne.

Nadal’s triumph, which netted his second Australian Open title (2009), snapped a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic atop the all-time list for men’s major winners. Nadal also became the fourth man to win all four Grand Slam events at least twice, joining Djokovic, Roy Emerson and Rod Laver.

“Without a doubt it had been probably one of the most emotional (tournaments) of my tennis career,” Nadal said. “Having the huge support that I received during the three weeks, it’s just going to stay in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Nadal dropped the first two sets and three of the first five games of the second set. He trailed 0-40 on serve before turning the tide in the match to improve to 4-1 in head-to-head matches with Medvedev, including a five-set gem in the 2019 U.S. Open final.

Sunday’s rally put a bow on a comeback of a larger scale for Nadal, who had been sidelined for months because of a foot injury and a COVID-19 diagnosis. He did not compete in Wimbledon and didn’t play at all after August.

“It was one of the most emotional matches of my career,” Nadal said. “To share the court with Daniil was just an honor. It is amazing. To be honest, one and a half months ago I wasn’t sure if was able to be back on the Tour playing tennis again. But today I am here in front of all of you with this trophy in front of me. You are just amazing, thank you so much.”

Nadal’s victory on Sunday accounted for his first major victory since the 2020 French Open.

Medvedev, 25, saw a two-set advantage go by the boards en route to falling in the Australian Open final for the second consecutive year.

“Tough to talk after playing (for) five hours and 30 minutes and losing, but I want to congratulate Rafa because what he did today, I was amazed,” Medvedev said. “After the match I asked him, ‘Are you tired?’ because it was insane. You raised your level after the first two sets for your 21st Grand Slam title. You are an amazing champion, it was unbelievable.”

