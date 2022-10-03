Rafael Devers, Red Sox sneak past Rays

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and the game-winning RBI in the seventh inning as the Boston Red Sox came from behind to edge the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday night.

The Red Sox (76-84) totaled nine hits despite being held scoreless until a three-run sixth inning. Christian Arroyo’s two-run double opened the scoring.

Enrique Hernandez went 2-for-4 and had the game-tying RBI double in the same frame.

Rich Hill allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk across six innings. The 42-year-old southpaw struck out six and allowed a pair of homers.

John Schreiber (4-4) worked a scoreless seventh to nab the win.

In the ninth, Matt Barnes worked around Wander Franco’s one-out triple to the center field triangle to record his seventh save.

Franco (3-for-4) and Manuel Margot (two RBIs) homered in Tampa Bay’s third straight loss. The Rays (86-74) have also dropped five of their last six.

In just his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery, Tyler Glasnow struck out seven and walked one over 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball.

Kevin Herget (0-1) finished the game and took the loss.

The Rays jumped out to a quick lead with two outs in the first inning as Franco sent a towering homer over the Green Monster.

Tampa Bay added two more runs in the fourth. Harold Ramirez reached on a two-out throwing error by Devers before Margot crushed a two-run shot to left.

Tommy Pham walked, and Devers ripped a single to left to open the game for Boston, but Glasnow recovered to retire the next eight batters in order.

Devers added a two-out single in the third before Triston Casas reached on a wild pitch after a strikeout an inning later. The latter baserunner ended Glasnow’s day after 64 pitches.

The Red Sox broke the shutout bid in the sixth as Arroyo ripped a two-run double past diving Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes and into the left field corner

In the seventh, Reese McGuire dropped a leadoff ground-rule double into the right field stands and scored after Pham’s grounder to first and a Devers sacrifice fly to left.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts didn’t play due to back tightness.

