Rackley WAR, Kevin Harvick Inc. join forces in NASCAR, short track racing

Dawson Sutton will drive the Rackley WAR No. 26 in the NASCAR Truck Series next season and that organization now has a strategic alliance with Kevin Harvick Inc.

There is a mutual beneficially element to the agreement as Harvick is preparing to run an increased slate of Super Late Model races, with the goal of making sure son Keelan is prepared to enter that discipline, with Rackley WAR having decades of experience with that platform.

Meanwhile, Rackley WAR is new to NASCAR national touring, just three years into its Truck Series tenure and Harvick knows that landscape well and the pros and cons of running a team in the Truck Series.

“Although KHI had some success this year in the Late Model Stock world, the Pros and Supers are different animals,” Harvick said in a statement. “We still plan to have a presence in the CARS Tour next year, but Rackley W.A.R. has a solid and proven track record that will drastically improve the learning curve for Keelan and I in the Super and Pro Late Models. In return, I hope that my years of owning and operating a championship-winning truck program will help shorten Dawson’s learning curve in his rookie truck season and positively impact their truck program. We look forward to working with Willie and the Sutton family in 2025.”

Rackley WAR co-owner Willie Allen, who operates the team alongside Curtis Sutton, Dawson’s father, recognizes those benefits.

“Teaming up with Kevin Harvick is a game-changer for us at Rackley W.A.R.,” said Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen. “His experience as a champion driver and owner brings an incredible amount of knowledge that will help elevate our truck program to the next level. Having Keelan and Kevin join our Late Model team next season is just as exciting. We’re not just building a partnership—we’re building a future. There’s no doubt this collaboration will drive success, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

Rackley WAR has one win with Matt DiBenedetto in 2022 at Talladega Superspeedway.