Sportsnaut motorsports TV and streaming guide

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The racing community is in it now.

Everyone is racing this week from the weekly NASCAR grind, the most robust Formula 1 season in history, IndyCar at Long Beach and no shortage of dirt and short track action as well.

The most notable race this weekend is probably the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the second biggest event on the IndyCar trail and its most prestigious non-oval. It’s also a noteworthy race that years as it just recently warded off overtures from NASCAR, which sought to make the race a Cup Series weekend.

Keep in mind for the dirt Late Model and Sprint Car races that the listed start time is when the broadcast goes live. These broadcasts air hot laps, qualifying, heats and the feature so stay tuned to social media if you only want to watch the main events for each of these races.

Here is where all the racing action can be consumed on television and streaming this week. All times ET

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

High Limit Sprint Car Series, Red Dirt Raceway, 7:15 p.m., FloRacing

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Thunderhill, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

IndyCar Series Practice 1, Long Beach, 5:50 p.m., Peacock

IMSA Qualifying, Long Beach, 7:55 p.m., Peacock

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Paducah, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision

World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Talladega Short Track, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision

High Limit Sprint Car Series, Southern Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., FloRacing

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Formula 1 Shanghai Qualifying, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Practice+Qualifying, Talladega, 10:30 a.m., FS1

IndyCar Series Practice 2, Long Beach, 11:25 a.m., Peacock

ARCA Racing Series, Talladega, 12:30 p.m., FS1

USAC Silver Crown, Toledo, 12:30, FloRacing

IndyCar Series Qualifying, Long Beach, 2:25 p.m., Peacock

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Talladega, 4:00 p.m., FS1

AMA Supercross, Nashville, 7:00 p.m. ET, Peacock

High Limit Sprint Car Series, Salina Highbanks, 7:30 p.m., FloRacing

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Tri-State, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision

World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Talladega Short Track, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision

IMSA Race, Long Beach, 7:30 p.m., USA

CARS Late Model Stock Tour, Orange County, 7:30 p.m., FloRacing

ARCA West, Kern County, 11:00 p.m., FloRacing

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, 2:55 a.m, ESPN

FIA World Endurance Six Hours of Imola (First Hour), 6:30 a.m., MotorTrend

FIA World Endurance Six Hours of Imola (Last Hour), Noon, MotorTrend

IndyCar Series Race, Long Beach, 3:00 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Race, Talladega, 3:00 p.m., FOX

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.