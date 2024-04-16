Sportsnaut motorsports TV and streaming guide

The racing community is in it now.
Everyone is racing this week from the weekly NASCAR grind, the most robust Formula 1 season in history, IndyCar at Long Beach and no shortage of dirt and short track action as well.
The most notable race this weekend is probably the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the second biggest event on the IndyCar trail and its most prestigious non-oval. It’s also a noteworthy race that years as it just recently warded off overtures from NASCAR, which sought to make the race a Cup Series weekend.
Keep in mind for the dirt Late Model and Sprint Car races that the listed start time is when the broadcast goes live. These broadcasts air hot laps, qualifying, heats and the feature so stay tuned to social media if you only want to watch the main events for each of these races.
Here is where all the racing action can be consumed on television and streaming this week. All times ET
TUESDAY, APRIL 16
- High Limit Sprint Car Series, Red Dirt Raceway, 7:15 p.m., FloRacing
THURSDAY, APRIL 18
- World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Thunderhill, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision
FRIDAY, APRIL 19
- IndyCar Series Practice 1, Long Beach, 5:50 p.m., Peacock
- IMSA Qualifying, Long Beach, 7:55 p.m., Peacock
- World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Paducah, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision
- World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Talladega Short Track, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision
- High Limit Sprint Car Series, Southern Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., FloRacing
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
- Formula 1 Shanghai Qualifying, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2
- NASCAR Cup Practice+Qualifying, Talladega, 10:30 a.m., FS1
- IndyCar Series Practice 2, Long Beach, 11:25 a.m., Peacock
- ARCA Racing Series, Talladega, 12:30 p.m., FS1
- USAC Silver Crown, Toledo, 12:30, FloRacing
- IndyCar Series Qualifying, Long Beach, 2:25 p.m., Peacock
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Talladega, 4:00 p.m., FS1
- AMA Supercross, Nashville, 7:00 p.m. ET, Peacock
- High Limit Sprint Car Series, Salina Highbanks, 7:30 p.m., FloRacing
- World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Tri-State, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision
- World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Talladega Short Track, 7:15 p.m., DirtVision
- IMSA Race, Long Beach, 7:30 p.m., USA
- CARS Late Model Stock Tour, Orange County, 7:30 p.m., FloRacing
- ARCA West, Kern County, 11:00 p.m., FloRacing
SUNDAY, APRIL 21
- Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, 2:55 a.m, ESPN
- FIA World Endurance Six Hours of Imola (First Hour), 6:30 a.m., MotorTrend
- FIA World Endurance Six Hours of Imola (Last Hour), Noon, MotorTrend
- IndyCar Series Race, Long Beach, 3:00 p.m., NBC
- NASCAR Cup Series Race, Talladega, 3:00 p.m., FOX
Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.