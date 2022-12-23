Racing Louisville FC sign Brazilian MF Ary Borges

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Racing Louisville FC signed midfielder Ary Borges, a Brazilian international, to a three-year contract through the 2025 season.

“I am thrilled about this new challenge,” Borges, 22, said in a news release issued Friday. “It will be an honor to represent Racing Louisville FC and play in the NWSL, one of the top leagues in the world. I am ready and very much looking forward to taking on this new opportunity.”

Borges is a member of the Brazilian national team and also can play the wide forward or winger positions. She has four goals in 22 national team games, and she scored the winning goal in the semifinal of the 2022 Copa America as Brazil beat Paraguay and went on to win its fourth straight title.

In three seasons with Palmeiras in Brasileiro Serie A, she scored 37 goals in 87 appearances.

“Ary is a player who we have been tracking for a while,” Racing coach Kim Bjorkegren said. “She is very talented, and already at 22 she has proven that she is an important player not only for Palmeiras but also in the Brazilian national team. She is a box-to-box midfielder. She can win the ball for your team but also finish and score goals. We are very happy to welcome Ary to Louisville.”

The 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season begins March 25.

–Field Level Media