Quinten Post leads Boston College past North Carolina State

Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Earl Grant signals in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Quinten Post scored 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting to help Boston College record a 69-61 victory over North Carolina State on Wednesday night in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Raleigh, N.C.

Jaeden Zackery added 16 points and three steals as the Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC) won their second straight game to follow a five-game slide. James Karnik registered 11 points and nine rebounds and Makai Ashton-Langford had 10 points and three steals.

Terquavion Smith scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half for the Wolfpack (11-17, 4-13), who have lost seven of their past eight games. Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half and Ebenezer Dowuona blocked six shots for NC State.

The victory halted Boston College’s nine-game skid when playing in Raleigh. The Eagles’ most recent win in the city had been a 74-58 triumph on Jan. 6, 2007.

Boston College made 52.8 percent of its field-goal attempts, including 5 of 15 from 3-point range. The Eagles racked up 12 steals while forcing 18 turnovers.

The Wolfpack connected on 42.6 percent of their shots and were 9 of 23 from behind the arc.

NC State led 39-37 after a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 14:51 remaining in the game.

The Eagles answered with 12 consecutive points. Post contributed back-to-back baskets and Zackery culminated the burst with a steal and layup to give Boston College a 49-39 lead with 11:14 left.

Hellems connected on another trey to bring the Wolfpack within 51-44 with 10:08 remaining but the Eagles responded with six straight points. Post scored back-to-back baskets and Zackery drove for a hoop to make it a 13-point margin with 6:49 to play.

Smith scored NC State’s next 12 points, including three 3-pointers. The latter trey pulled the Wolfpack within 63-56 with 2:04 left.

But the Eagles were able to hold off NC State down the stretch.

Boston College led by as many as 11 points in the first half but its advantage was just 33-31 at the break.

The Eagles jumped out to a quick 14-4 lead and later held their biggest lead of the half at 25-14 on Post’s basket. The Wolfpack answered with a 15-5 run to move within one.

–Field Level Media