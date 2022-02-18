Quincy Crew, TSM reach DPC NA Regional semis

Aug 25, 2018; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Fans watch as Team Evil Geniuses plays Team LGD in the lower bracket final of the International Dota 2 Championships at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The championships are eSports largest annual tournament with approximately $25 million U.S. in prize money to be awarded. Dota 2 is a free 10-player online video game with two teams of players from all over the world competing against one another in each game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Quincy Crew and TSM swept their matches Friday to move within one victory of a spot in the championship round of the Dota Pro Circuit North America Tour 1 Regional Finals.

The $100,000 double-elimination event features only the top four teams from the North America 2021-22 Tour 1: Division 1 season. The TSM squad was known as Team Undying before the roster signed with a new club last month.

Quincy Crew cruised past 4 Zoomers 2-0 in first-round action, and TSM topped Evil Geniuses 2-0.

The Friday winners will square off Saturday for a spot in the Sunday grand final. Evil Geniuses and 4 Zoomers will meet in the first round of the lower bracket on Saturday, with the winner of that matchup to face the Quincy Crew-TSM loser in the lower-bracket final on Sunday.

All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which is best-of-five. The champion will earn $50,000, and the runner-up will pocket $25,000.

On Friday, Quincy Crew downed 4 Zoomers in 35 minutes on green and in 39 minutes on red. Germany’s Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann produced an average 7.5/4.5/18.0 kill-death-assist ratio for Quincy Crew. Jacob “Husky” Fifik wound up with a 5.5/6.0/9.0 K-D-A ratio for 4 Zoomers.

TSM defeated Evil Geniuses in 37 minutes on red and in 28 minutes on green. Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia paced TSM with an 8.0/2.5/12.0 K-D-A ratio, while another Canadian, Artour “Arteezy” Babaev, logged a 7.0/4.5/1.5 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses.

Dota Pro Circuit North America Tour 1 Regional Finals prize and points pool

1. $50,000, 250 DPC points — TBD

2. $25,000, 130 DPC points — TBD

3. $15,000, no DPC points — TBD

4. $10,000, no DPC points — TBD

–Field Level Media