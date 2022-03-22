Quincy Crew top 4 Zoomers in lengthy DPC ESL One Spring match

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

In a matchup of teams coming off opening wins, Quincy Crew edged 4 Zoomers 2-1 in a marathon match on Tuesday in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring 2022 event.

The match marked the start of Week 2 in the $205,000 competition.

Quincy Crew prevailed in 1 hour, 16 minutes on red to open the match before 4 Zoomers pulled even with a 45-minute win on red. Quincy Crew claimed the decisive third map in 56 minutes on green.

Pakistan-born Yawar “YawaR” Hassan paced Quincy Crew with an average 9.3/3.3/8.3 kill-death-assist ratio. The United States’ Nicolas “Gunnar” Lopez produced an average 10.0/1.0/12.7 K-D-A ratio for 4 Zoomers.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

The competition continues Wednesday with two matches:

–TSM vs. simply TOOBASED

–The Cut vs. Team DogChamp

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0 (4-1)

T1. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-1)

3. TSM, 1-0 (2-0)

4. 4 Zoomers, 1-1 (3-3)

T5. simply TOOBASED, 0-1 (1-2)

T5. The Cut, 0-1 (1-2)

7. Team DogChamp, 0-1 (0-2)

8. Wildcard Gaming, 0-2 (0-4)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points

5. $25,000, 40 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media