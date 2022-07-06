Quincy Crew, nouns roll in ESL One Summer

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

First-place Quincy Crew maintained a one-game lead over nouns as both teams won their matches on Wednesday in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

Quincy Crew improved to 6-0 by sweeping The Cut 2-0. nouns beat TSM 2-0 to move to 5-1, tied for second place with idle Evil Geniuses.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Quincy Crew rolled to a pair of wins on red, in 37 minutes and 21 minutes. The United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan paced Quincy Crew with an average 8.5/0.0/14.0 kill-death-assist ratio. Another U.S. player, Griffin “Scourge McDuck” Pappert, posted an average 2/3/3 K-D-A ratio for The Cut.

nouns started with a 47-minute win on red, then finished the series with a 21-minute victory on green. The United States’ Nicolas “Gunnar” Lopez posted an average 9.5/1.5/11.5 K-D-A ratio for nouns. Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor wound up at 5-1-4 for TSM.

Week 5 concludes Saturday with two matches:

–Wildcard Gaming vs. 5RATFORCESTAFF

–The Cut vs. felt

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

1. Quincy Crew, 6-0 (12-0)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-3)

T2. nouns, 5-1 (10-5)

4. TSM, 3-3 (7-6)

5. Wildcard Gaming, 2-3 (5-6)

6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-4 (3-8)

7. The Cut, 1-5 (3-11)

8. felt, 0-6 (0-12)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media