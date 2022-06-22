Quincy Crew maintain perfect mark at DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Quincy Crew remained unbeaten and grabbed a share of first place with a 2-0 win over last-place felt on Wednesday in Dota Pro Circuit North America: Tour 3, Division I action.

In the day’s other match, Evil Geniuses (3-1) earned a 2-1 win over TSM (2-2) to take third place behind Quincy Crew (3-0) and nouns (3-0).

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Quincy Crew cruised to a 22-minute win on green and a 24-minute victory on red.

The United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan produced an average 9.0/1.5/14.5 kill-death-assist ratio for Quincy Crew. Russia’s Boris “solji;,” Khundziya logged a 1.0/5.5/2.5 K-D-A ratio for felt.

Evil Geniuses opened with a 28-minute win on red before TSM responded with a 33-minute triumph on red. Evil Geniuses took the decisive third map in 37 minutes on red.

Russia’s Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko paced Evil Geniuses with an average 8.3/1.7/7.0 K-D-A ratio. Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia finished at 7.3/2.7/8.0 for TSM.

Action continues Saturday with two matches:

–Quincy Crew vs. Wildcard Gaming

–The Cut vs. nouns

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

T1. Quincy Crew, 3-0 (6-0)

T1. nouns, 3-0 (6-2)

3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (7-3)

4. TSM, 2-2 (5-4)

T5. Wildcard Gaming, 1-2 (3-4)

T5. The Cut, 1-2 (2-5)

T7. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 0-3 (1-6)

T7. felt, 0-3 (0-6)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media