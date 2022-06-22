Quincy Crew maintain perfect mark at DPC ESL One Summer

Quincy Crew remained unbeaten and grabbed a share of first place with a 2-0 win over last-place felt on Wednesday in Dota Pro Circuit North America: Tour 3, Division I action.
In the day’s other match, Evil Geniuses (3-1) earned a 2-1 win over TSM (2-2) to take third place behind Quincy Crew (3-0) and nouns (3-0).
Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.
Quincy Crew cruised to a 22-minute win on green and a 24-minute victory on red.
The United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan produced an average 9.0/1.5/14.5 kill-death-assist ratio for Quincy Crew. Russia’s Boris “solji;,” Khundziya logged a 1.0/5.5/2.5 K-D-A ratio for felt.
Evil Geniuses opened with a 28-minute win on red before TSM responded with a 33-minute triumph on red. Evil Geniuses took the decisive third map in 37 minutes on red.
Russia’s Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko paced Evil Geniuses with an average 8.3/1.7/7.0 K-D-A ratio. Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia finished at 7.3/2.7/8.0 for TSM.
Action continues Saturday with two matches:
–Quincy Crew vs. Wildcard Gaming
–The Cut vs. nouns
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:
T1. Quincy Crew, 3-0 (6-0)
T1. nouns, 3-0 (6-2)
3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (7-3)
4. TSM, 2-2 (5-4)
T5. Wildcard Gaming, 1-2 (3-4)
T5. The Cut, 1-2 (2-5)
T7. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 0-3 (1-6)
T7. felt, 0-3 (0-6)
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points
1. $30,000, 500 points
2. $28,000, 300 points
3. $27,000, 200 points
4. $26,000, 100 points
5. $25,000, 50 points
6. $24,000, no points
7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II
8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II
–Field Level Media