Quincy Crew, EG earn wins at ESL One Winter NA

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles OpTic Gaming battles Chicago Huntsmen during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew earned wins Saturday to end Week 4 action at the ESL One Winter North America event.

EG swept 4 Zoomers in 36 minutes on red and 50 minutes on green. Canada’s Artour “Arteezy” Babaev led EG with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 14.5-1.5-14.5.

Quincy Crew needed three maps to defeat Team Undying. QC opened with a 26-minute win on red but then dropped the second map in 30 minutes on green. QC clinched with a win on red in 37 minutes.

American Quinn “Quinn” Callahan recorded an 8.0-2.3-5.0 ratio for QC.

–Field Level Media