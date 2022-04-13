Quincy Crew continue to roll at DPC ESL One Spring

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Quincy Crew improved to 5-1 with a sweep over simply TOOBASED on Wednesday in Week 5 action of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event.

Wildcard Gaming swept The Cut in the day’s other match.

Quincy Crew defeated simply TOOBASED in 22 minutes on red and 29 minutes on green. Quinn “Quinn” Callahan led Quincy Crew with a kill-death-assist ratio of 14.5-2.0-8.0. Quincy Crew’s only loss has come to undefeated Evil Geniuses on Saturday.

Wildcard Gaming improved to 3-3 with a 38-minute victory on red and a 27-minute win on green. Belgian Cedric “Davai Lama” Deckmyn led Wildcard Gaming with a K-D-A ratio of 10.0-1.0-6.0.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 5 action concludes Saturday with two matches:

TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

4 Zoomers vs. The Cut

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 5-0 (10-1)

T1. TSM, 5-0 (10-1)

3. Quincy Crew, 5-1 (10-4)

4. Wildcard Gaming, 3-3 (6-7)

T5. 4 Zoomers, 2-4, (7-9)

T5. The Cut, 2-4 (5-9)

7. Team DogChamp, 1-5 (3-10)

8. simply TOOBASED, 0-6 (2-12)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points — Wildcard Gaming

5. $25,000, 40 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II — simply TOOBASED

–Field Level Media