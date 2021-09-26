Indianapolis Colts’ Quenton Nelson carted off field with ankle injury

Since the Indianapolis Colts made him the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, guard Quenton Nelson has been among the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

That’s not hyperbole. The former Notre Dame standout has earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons. At this rate, Nelson is going to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Unfortunately, this year has not been good to Quenton Nelson when it comes to injury. After undergoing foot surgery back in August, the expectation was that Nelson would miss the start of the regular season.

Showing his true grit, the guard started each of the Colts’ first two games — both losses.

Taking on the division-rival Tennessee Titans in a big Week 3 game, Nelson exited in the first half with an ankle injury. He was forced to leave the field in a cart. While the Colts indicate that Nelson is questionable to return, the injury did not look great.

To say that Indy needs Nelson on the field and at 100% would be an understatement. The team is relying on another injured player in quarterback Carson Wentz to help dig out of a 0-2 hole this season. A loss Sunday, and any hope of earning a playoff appearance can pretty much be thrown out the window.

We’ll have further updates on Nelson’s injury as soon as they become available.