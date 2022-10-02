Quarterback Daniel Jones briefly leaves Giants game with Bears

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones departed Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears late in the third quarter due to a left ankle injury.

The Giants said Jones was questionable to return, but when backup Tyrod Taylor took a hit of his own, Jones reentered the game.

Jones was injured while being sacked by Chicago’s Jaquan Brisker with just over three minutes left in the quarter. He stayed in for the rest of the drive before being worked on by trainers and getting the ankle heavily taped.

When the Giants got the ball back with 38 seconds left in the quarter, Taylor was in at quarterback in place of Jones.

Jones rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns prior to the injury. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 71 yards.

–Field Level Media