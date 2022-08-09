Quakes net record fee from Feyenoord for D Marcos Lopez

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Earthquakes netted a club-record transfer fee when they sold defender Marcos Lopez to the Netherlands’ Feyenoord on Monday.

The Quakes did not reveal the amount of the fee but confirmed it was a team record.

The move comes three days after the MLS Disciplinary Committee increased Lopez’s suspension from one match to two matches in the wake of the red card he received following the game against Real Salt Lake on July 30. Lopez was issued two yellow cards in quick succession for his interaction with the referee, who was walking off the field.

Lopez, a 22-year-old Peru native, joined the Earthquakes in 2019 and played in 69 games (58 starts) for the club. He logged four goals and six assists.

“Marcos has been a key player for us for the past 3 1/2 years, but this is a move we felt was important to make for many reasons,” San Jose general manager Chris Leitch said in a statement. “With an expiring contract and his desire to compete in Europe, this transfer helps him achieve his personal goals with a top club in the Netherlands and allows us to bring in significant compensation for his departure.”

Lopez has made 20 appearances for the Peruvian national team.

The Earthquakes sit in 13th place (next to last) in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference with a 5-10-9 record and 24 points. They have two losses and two draws in their past four matches heading into a Saturday matchup at FC Dallas.

Rotterdam-based Feyenoord claimed third place last season in the Eredivisie, the top league in the Netherlands. They also finished as runner-up to Roma in the Europa Conference League, the third-tier continental competition.

–Field Level Media