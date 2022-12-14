QBs in spotlight as Lions, Jets continue playoff push

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets are fighting for a playoff berth in their respective conferences. The difference between the teams is that they’ve been heading in opposite directions.

The Lions have been rejuvenated by winning five of their last six. The Jets have lost their last two and four of their last six heading into their matchup at East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.

All of New York’s recent losses have been decided by eight or fewer points. Last weekend, they lost on the road to AFC East leading-Buffalo 20-12.

The Jets (7-6) held the powerful Bills offense to 232 total yards and their special teams blocked a punt for a safety. But their offense only reached the red zone twice.

Quarterback Mike White took some tough hits and suffered a rib injury but stayed in the game. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards in his third start this season. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but is expected to play on Sunday.

“We’re still working as if he’s playing this week,” New York coach Robert Saleh said.

One significant development is that former starter Zach Wilson has been elevated to the No. 2 spot ahead of Joe Flacco. Wilson, the second overall draft pick in 2021, handled the demotion professionally.

“This is Mike White’s opportunity,” Saleh said. “He’s attacking the heck out of the opportunity and doing a great job with it. But at the same time, we’ve still got to make sure we’re doing everything we can to develop Zach.”

Wide receiver Corey Davis’ status is in question, as he remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

The Lions have already won in East Rutherford this season, defeating the Giants 31-18 on Nov. 20. Detroit coach Dan Campbell expects a fired-up Jets team that has won three of its last four home games.

“You are crazy if you don’t think they want it,” Campbell said. “They’ll be coming with everything they got against us. So, this is going to be one of those where we have to be locked and loaded and ready to go. This will be a physical game.”

Detroit (6-7) has climbed into the NFC playoff picture behind an offense averaging 32.2 points over the last five games. Quarterback Jared Goff has led the charge, throwing 10 touchdown passes compared to one interception over the past six games.

In the Lions’ 34-23 victory over NFC North division leader Minnesota over the weekend, Goff passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

“Jared Goff, he was the No. 1 pick in the (2016) draft, he’s led a team to the Super Bowl and when he’s back there and he’s comfortable, he’s as good as anybody in this game,” Saleh said. “He’s playing at a very high level.”

The Lions have faced some tough defenses, including New England and Dallas, and Campbell puts the Jets’ unit in that category.

“This is a heavyweight fight, (because) I love our O-line. And this is a worthy, quality opponent, especially their (defensive) front,” Campbell said.

The Jets also have highly-touted rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, the fourth pick of this year’s draft. Gardner has two interceptions, a league-leading 16 passes defended and 54 tackles.

“He fits perfect for that defense,” Campbell said. “He’d fit perfect in just about any defense.”

Detroit is thrilled with rookie defensive lineman and No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, who has a team-high seven sacks and two interceptions.

–Field Level Media