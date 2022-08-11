QB1, done: Starters sit preseason openers

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Starting quarterbacks are mastering the sideline route this preseason.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Mac Jones of the Patriots are the latest starting quarterbacks to be informed they won’t play in preseason openers this week, extending a trend that goes well beyond the majority of No. 1 quarterbacks in the league.

“Josh Allen will not play in our preseason game on Saturday,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday morning.

Jones is out for the Patriots in Thursday’s opener against the Giants, who already determined Daniel Jones will play a limited number of snaps with the first-team offense.

The Ravens are sitting Lamar Jackson on Thursday when the Tennessee Titans roll into Baltimore. Ticketmaster listed 100-level seats for the game for $20 and the upper levels offered $5 tickets.

Sitting top-tier starters in preseason games is not new.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been on the field for a live snap in a Packers preseason game since 2018.

“I don’t see any benefit to it,” Rodgers said of potentially taking the field for one series. “I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.”

Tom Brady won’t play when the Buccaneers face the Miami Dolphins after logging six snaps in Tampa Bay’s preseason opener in 2021.

One known exception is 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, who was informed he’ll start Friday against the Packers but sit out the following week, when San Francisco takes on the Minnesota Vikings. All of San Francisco’s starters are expected to play “at least some” in the third preseason game (vs. Houston), which is customary across the NFL.

Lance, entering his second season, is taking the reins of the offense from Jimmy Garoppolo.

“He’s had good days and had real rough days,” coach Kyle Shanahan said of his 22-year-old quarterback. “I’ve been real pleased with Trey and all three (quarterbacks).”

Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts will also play up to one quarter Saturday against the Bills.

