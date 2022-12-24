QB Kedon Slovis announces transfer to BYU

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring to BYU for the 2023 season, he announced Saturday.

Slovis, who started his career at Southern California, played the 2022 season at Pitt for coach Pat Narduzzi.

“I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh,” Slovis tweeted. “I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work. #GoCougs”

Slovis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, the same day former Notre Dame and Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec announced his transfer to Pitt, his hometown school.

In 2022, Slovis completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 2,397 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games this season for the Panthers (8-4). Pitt will meet UCLA in the Sun Bowl on Friday.

Slovis has passed for 9,973 yards with 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in 32 games with the Trojans (2019-21) and Panthers. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native was the 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a 2020 first-team All-Pac-12 selection at USC.

–Field Level Media