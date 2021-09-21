fbpx
QB Charlie Brewer leaves Utah after benching

Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks to pass against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
After getting benched, transfer quarterback Charlie Brewer has decided to leave the Utah football program.

“Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best,” coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement on Tuesday.

Brewer joined the Utes this season as a graduate transfer after four seasons at Baylor. He started the first three games but was replaced by Cam Rising during last Saturday’s 33-31 triple-overtime loss to San Diego State.

Rising, a redshirt sophomore, will get the start Saturday when Utah (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) hosts Washington State (1-2, 0-1).

Brewer completed 48 of 79 passes for 484 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

He passed for 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 picks during his four seasons at Baylor (2017-20).

–Field Level Media

