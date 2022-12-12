Purdue takes over top spot in AP Top 25 poll

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue hopes for a longer reign as the nation’s No. 1 basketball team after climbing to the top of the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.

The Boilermakers (10-0) moved up three spots and received 27 of the 62 first-place ballots.

No. 2 Virginia (8-0) received 19 votes to climb one spot, with No. 3 UConn (11-0) getting 15.

Purdue reached No. 1 for the first time in school history last December, then promptly lost 70-68 at Rutgers on a buzzer-beater.

Last week, the Boilermakers defeated Hofstra and improved to 2-0 in the Big Ten by edging Nebraska 65-62 in overtime in Lincoln, Neb.

Purdue is off until Saturday when it faces Davidson in Indianapolis.

No. 4 Alabama (8-1) moved up four spots after knocking off previously top-ranked Houston (9-1), which fell to No. 5.

No. 6 Tennessee (9-1) received the remaining first-place vote, followed in the Top 10 by Texas (7-1), Kansas (9-1), Arizona (8-1) and Arkansas (9-1).

The rest of the poll:

No. 11 Baylor (7-2)

No. 12 Duke (10-2)

No. 13 Kentucky (7-2)

No. 14 Indiana (8-2)

No. 15 Gonzaga (7-3)

No. 16 UCLA (8-2)

No. 17 Mississippi State (9-0)

No. 18 Illinois (7-3)

No. 19 Auburn (8-1)

No. 20 Maryland (8-2)

No. 21 TCU (8-1)

No. 22 Wisconsin (8-2)

No. 23 Ohio State (7-2)

No. 24 Virginia Tech (10-1)

No. 25 Miami (10-1)

