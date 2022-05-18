PUBG regional championships feature $5.3M prize pool

Credit: PUBG

Teams will vie for a share of a $5.3 million prize pool this spring at the 2022 PUBG Mobile Pro League’s regional championships.

Sixteen teams will compete in each of five different PMPL regionals: European (May 19-22), South Asia (May 19-22), Americas (May 26-29), Middle East and Africa (May 26-29) and SEA (June 10-12).

“This will be the first opportunity in 2022 for teams to collide outside of their PMPL region, allowing fans and teams the chance to witness and compete in some exciting and thrilling matches,” PUBG Mobile organizers said in a press release Wednesday.

Fans will be able to follow the action live on PUBG Mobile’s YouTube channel.

