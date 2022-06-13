fbpx
Published June 13, 2022

PSG Talon sign jungler Burry

The loading screen for League of Legends is seen projected on the wall behind the competitors. The loading screen comes up while waiting for the game to start, allowing players to view each characters basic information before the battle. Jan. 24, 2020
Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

PSG Talon announced the addition Monday of South Korean jungler Seung-hwan “Burry” Jeong.

The 21-year-old former Afreeca Freecs academy member replaces the departed Ju-han “Juhan” Lee.

“We are very excited to see him tear up the #PCS this coming Summer Split!” PSG Talon posted on Twitter.

PSG Talon are coming off a disappointing finish at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational where they finished fifth in the Rumble Stage and didn’t make the playoffs.

–Field Level Media

