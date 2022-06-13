PSG Talon sign jungler Burry

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

PSG Talon announced the addition Monday of South Korean jungler Seung-hwan “Burry” Jeong.

The 21-year-old former Afreeca Freecs academy member replaces the departed Ju-han “Juhan” Lee.

“We are very excited to see him tear up the #PCS this coming Summer Split!” PSG Talon posted on Twitter.

Lets give a big PSG FAM ???? welcome to our new Jungler Burry (???) Formerly Kwangdong Freecs Academy Jungler , we are very excited to see him tear up the #PCS this coming Summer Split! *Pending Riot Approval#PSGTALONWIN pic.twitter.com/X85Hk3Tiyt — PSG TALON (@PSG_Talon) June 13, 2022

PSG Talon are coming off a disappointing finish at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational where they finished fifth in the Rumble Stage and didn’t make the playoffs.

–Field Level Media