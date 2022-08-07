PSG.LGD pile up two more wins at PGL Arlington

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

PSG.LGD posted two more wins to pad their lead atop Group A at the PGL Arlington Major in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

PSG.LGD defeated Outsiders and Royal Never Give Up to improve to 13-1, five games ahead of second-place Fnatic (9-7), which managed a win and a tie.

Royal Never Give Up’s loss, their only match of the day, left them at 7-7, tied for fourth place after they began the day in the second spot. Outsiders, who defeated OG after losing to PSG.LGD, sit in third place in Group A at 8-6.

In Group B, leader Team Aster (10-4) tied BOOM Esports, while Entity and Team Spirit both recorded victories to both move within one game of Aster at 9-5. Boom is another two games back at 7-7.

Seventeen teams from around the world are competing for shares of a $500,000 prize pool, including a grand prize of $200,000. In the Group Stage, they were drawn into groups of nine and eight for single round robins, with all matches best-of-two.

The top four teams will qualify for the upper bracket of the playoffs, and the fifth- and sixth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket. The double-elimination bracket of best-of-three matches will take place next week, with the best-of-five grand final scheduled for Aug. 14.

PSG.LGD was playing on red in its two wins over Outsiders, in 27 minutes and 36 minutes. Wang “Ame” Chunyu of China led the winners with 10 kills overall.

Against RNG, PSG.LGD won its first map on green in 26 minutes and its second on red in 44 minutes. Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang of Malaysia and Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida of China led the way with nine kills apiece.

In other matches in Group A on Sunday, OG defeated Thunder Awaken, Talon Esports and Team Liquid tied, Fnatic beat Soniqs and tied Talon Esports and Thunder Awaken and Team Liquid tied.

In the other Group B matches, Team Spirit beat Natus Vincere, beastcoast and Tundra Esports tied and Entity knocked off Evil Geniuses.

Four matches are scheduled in Group A on Monday:

Talon Esports vs. OG

Thunder Awaken vs. PSG.LGD

Soniqs vs. Outsiders

Royal Never Give Up vs. Team Liquid

Group A

1. PSG.LGD, 6-1-0, 13-1

2. Fnatic, 2-5-1, 9-7

3. Outsiders, 2-4-1, 8-6

T4. OG, 2-3-2, 7-7

T4. Royal Never Give Up, 2-3-2, 7-7

6. Team Liquid, 1-4-2, 6-8

T7. Talon Esports, 1-3-3, 5-9

T7. Thunder Awaken, 0-5-2, 5-9

9. Soniqs, 0-4-3, 4-10

Group B

1. Team Aster, 3-4-0, 10-4

T2. Entity, 3-3-1, 9-5

T2. Team Spirit, 3-3-1, 9-5

4. BOOM Esports, 2-3-2, 7-7

5. Evil Geniuses, 2-2-3, 6-8

6. beastcoast, 1-4-2, 6-8

7. Natus Vincere, 2-1-4, 5-9

8. Tundra Esports, 0-4-3, 4-10

–Field Level Media