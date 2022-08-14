PSG.LGD make it to Arlington Major final, await opponent

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

PSG.LGD won their way into the grand final on Saturday while Team Aster and Team Spirit are headed for the lower-bracket final in the PGL Arlington Major in Arlington, Texas.

PSG swept Team Spirit in two maps, sending them down to the lower-bracket final in the double-elimination Dota 2 event. Spirit and Aster will tangle on Sunday for the right to face PSG for the title later in the day.

Aster edged OG 2-1 in the lower-bracket semifinal on Saturday. That came after OG got past beastcoast 2-1 in their lower-bracket quarterfinal match.

PSG played on green in both of their maps and won in 40 minutes and 49 minutes. Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida of China led the win with a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 11.5/3.0/15.5. Alexander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek of Russia posted an 8.0/5.5/9.0 for Spirit.

Aster won their first map on red in 35 minutes. OG, also playing red, won the second map in 35 minutes, and in a lengthy third map, Aster, again on red, prevailed in 52 minutes. Du “Monet” Peng posted a 14.0/1.3/13.7 for the winners’ all-Chinese roster, while Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov of Bulgaria finished at 8.3/3.3/10.0 for OG.

OG began their match against beastcoast with a 36-minute win on green, and beastcoast responded with a victory in 43 minutes, also on green. OG played on red in the deciding third map and won in 44 minutes. bzm again led the way at 16.0/2.3/20 for OG, and Jean “Chris Luck” Salazar of Peru posted a 9.3/7.0/9.0.

The PGL Arlington Major concludes Sunday with two matches:

–Team Spirit vs. Team Aster (lower-bracket final)

–Spirit/Aster winner vs. PSG.LDG (grand final)

PGL Arlington Major prize pool

1. TBD — $200,000, 820 DPC points

2. TBD — $100,000, 740

3. TBD — $75,000, 670

4. OG — $50,000, 590

5-6. beastcoast, Entity — $25,000, 515

7-8. Outsiders, BOOM Esports — $12,500, 360

9-12. Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid — no prize money, no points

13-14. Talon Esports, Natus Vincere — no prize money, no points

15-16. Thunder Awaken, Tundra Esports — no prize money, no points

17. Soniqs — no prize money, no points

–Field Level Media