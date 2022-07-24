PSG.LGD defeats Team Spirit to win Riyadh Masters

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

PSG.LGD swept Team Spirit in the final of the Riyadh Masters to win the $1.5 million grand prize Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

PSG.LGD won in 35 minutes on green and 30 minutes on red for a 2-0 victory in the final. Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida of China averaged a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 7.5-1.5-12.5 for the victors.

The playoff semifinals were contested earlier in the day. PSG.LGD defeated OG 2-1 and Team Spirit beat Team Secret by the same score to reach the final.

Against OG, PSG.LGD won in 21 minutes on green, lost in 43 minutes on red and won in 30 minutes on red. Spirit fell behind with a 42-minute loss on green and stormed back with victories of 32 minutes and 35 minutes on red.

Ten teams began the tournament in the Group Stage, split into two groups of five. OG and Team Secret won their respective groups to gain automatic qualification into the playoff semifinals. The second- and third-place teams from each group advanced to the quarterfinals. PSG.LGD and Team Spirit finished second and third in Group B, respectively.

Riydah Masters prize pool

1. PSG.LGD — $1,500,000

2. Team Spirit — $750,000

3-4. OG, Team Secret — $425,000

5-6. Nigma Galaxy, Royal Never Give Up — $200,000

7-8. TSM, Tundra Esports — $150,000

9-10. Team Liquid, Deboosters — $100,000

–Field Level Media