Published May 17, 2022

Prize money hits $6.5M at Evian Championship

Minjee Lee of Australia tees off on six during round two of the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Friday, April 1, 2022.
Credit: Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Amundi Evian Championship is raising the prize money for the 2022 event to $6.5 million, with the winner taking home $1 million.

It is one of five major tournaments on the LPGA Tour, which has a record purse of more than $90 million this season.

The tournament is scheduled to be played at the Evian Resort Golf Club from July 21-24 in Evian-les-Bains, France. Minjee Lee of Australia is the defending champion and took home $675,000 last year.

It is the latest LPGA major to increase the prize pool.

Earlier this year, the USGA announced the U.S. Women’s Open purse would be $10 million for 2022, more than twice what it was in 2021. That tournament is played June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Players will compete for $6.8 million at the AIG Women’s British Open in August at Muirfield, better than $1 million more than last year.

The winner of the CME Group Tour Championship will earn the largest ever single payday — $2 million — this year.

