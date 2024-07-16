Save on Paramount Plus, AMC Plus & More Amazon Prime Video Channels for Prime Day 2024

It’s time again for one of the best shopping events of the year. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and the online shopping giant has thousands of deals across every category, from electronics to furniture to groceries and everything in between.

A highlight of the sale is the discount on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The channels allow you to add premium content to your Amazon Prime Video lineup and watch within the Prime Video app. Right now, you can save 50% on select Prime Video Channels and sign up for others for just 99 cents per month.

Act fast. These deals expire on July 17, 2024.

Prime Video Channels for Prime Day: 50% Off Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the home of thousands of episodes of your favorite shows, live sports, and exclusive originals. You’ll get content from SHOWTIME, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and more with a subscription. 1883, Mayor Of Kingstown, The Offer, Halo, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Discovery are just a few of the titles you’ll find on the streaming channel.

For Prime Day, get Paramount Plus for 50% off for 2 months.

Prime Video Channels for Prime Day: 50% Off AMC Plus

AMC Plus launched in 2020 as a bundle for AMC brands. The channel includes content from AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Acorn TV, and Shudder. Look for titles like The Walking Dead, Gangs of London, Happy Valley, and Mayfair Witches.

For Prime Day, get AMC Plus for 50% off for 2 months.

Channels for 99 Cents

In addition to the 50% off deal for a few premium channels, Amazon is offering many more Prime Video Channels for just 99 cents per month.