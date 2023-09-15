Prime Bets: Masses buy into Colorado football betting markets

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Apparently the public agrees with Deion Sanders: Colorado-Colorado State is personal.

The public is making that much known with the amount of money pouring in on No. 18 Colorado to cover the 23.5-point spread in the Saturday primetime game with Colorado State.

At BetMGM, 93 percent of bets were on Colorado covering the number as of Friday morning.

The book had taken “2.5x more bets on Colorado to cover than any other college football team this weekend.”

Sanders is 2-0 in his first season as Buffaloes coach and in-state rival CSU visits Saturday after Rams coach Jay Norvell took a jab at Sanders wearing sunglasses and hats in his press conferences.

Sanders, in a video released by the team Thursday, clearly took the comment to heart, telling his team from the middle of a loud huddle: “This was just going to be a good game. They made it …”

Colorado players responded “Personal!”

At BetRivers, Colorado-CSU is also the most bet game by total handle, ahead of No. 7 Penn State at Illinois.

The coaching subplot sprawled into betting markets.

Sportsbetting.ag has odds for the coaches not shaking hands postgame set at +150 (-200 the customary palm slap takes place).

The offshore book also set odds at +2000 that Sanders wears a cowboy hat and gun holster and +600 that the coaches shove each other.

–Field Level Media