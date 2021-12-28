Prentiss Hubb’s late hoop lifts Notre Dame over Pitt

Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) shoots against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Prentiss Hubb made a go-ahead fadeaway shot with 5.3 seconds left Tuesday as Notre Dame earned its third straight win, a 68-67 road decision over Pitt.

Hubb scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for the Fighting Irish (7-5, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won four of their past five games. Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 16 points for Notre Dame, while Blake Wesley added 12 points and Dane Goodwin had 11.

John Hugley registered 18 points and Jamarius Burton pitched in 15 for the Panthers (5-8, 0-2). Mouhamadou Gueye scored 14 points while Femi Odukale added 13, including a go-ahead layup with 33 seconds left.

Hubb then drove on Burton, who cut him off and forced a tough fadeaway toward the baseline. Hubb, who averages just 7.1 points per game, drained it. Burton’s layup attempt at the buzzer was no good.

Gueye’s 3-pointer with 9:31 to play gave the Panthers their largest lead to that point, 49-41. The hosts still led by eight with under 7 1/2 minutes left before the Irish made their move.

Hubb knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to make things interesting and then made another with 3:53 to play to give Notre Dame its first lead since the early moments of the second half. Goodwin converted from long range on the next possession, and suddenly the Irish were ahead 61-57.

Pitt fought back to forge a 63-63 tie on Burton’s 3-pointer with just under two minutes left, but Cormac Ryan answered with a triple to put Notre Dame back in front with 1:23 to go.

Hugley made two foul shots on Pittsburgh’s next possession, setting up the back-and-forth finish.

Neither team led by more than five during a first half that ended in a 30-30 tie. Odukale and Gueye led all scorers with nine points apiece in the opening 20 minutes.

The Panthers got 65 of their 67 points from their starting five.

–Field Level Media